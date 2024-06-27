 HT This Day: June 28, 1976 -- 700,000 homeless in Cachar floods | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT This Day: June 28, 1976 -- 700,000 homeless in Cachar floods

ByAgencies
Jun 27, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Assam’s Minister of State for Transport Suranjan Nandi said the total loss of standing crops worth over ₹7 crore in about 15,000 acres had shattered the economy of this predominantly agricultural district

Calcutta: The floods in Cachar district of Assam have rendered about 7,00,000 people homeless, with the apprehension that the “figure might go even higher as more hutments were collapsing following recession of flood waters in some areas”.

HT This Day: June 28, 1976 -- 700,000 homeless in Cachar floods (HT Photo)
HT This Day: June 28, 1976 -- 700,000 homeless in Cachar floods (HT Photo)

This was stated by Assam’s Minister of State for Transport Suranjan Nandi at Dum Dum airport here today after an on-the-spot survey of the flood situation there.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

He said the total loss of standing crops worth over 7 crore in about 15,000 acres had shattered the economy of this predominantly agricultural district. There had been a heavy loss of cattle too, he said and added that over 100,000 hutments belonging mostly to poor peasants and wage earners had been destroyed.

Mr Nandi said the Assam government had directed the sub divisional officers of Cachar district to send officials to the rural areas to make an estimate of the funds required for the rehabilitation of the homeless and supply of seeds to the peasants to enable them to resume cultivation and loan for cattle.

The state government had already spent 15 lakh on gratuitous relief to the victims, he said.

Floods in Tripura The flood situation in Tripura further improved today with the water level of the Manu, falling below the danger mark, according to reports received here.

The reports said Kailashahar town in north Tripura was almost free from flood waters but the normal traffic was yet to be resumed as the Kailashahar-Dharamnagar road had been badly damaged.

The Kilashahar airstrip was free from flood waters, but the restoration of civil air traffic between Kailashahar and other parts of the country which remained suspended since June 10, will take a few days more, the reports said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / HT This Day: June 28, 1976 -- 700,000 homeless in Cachar floods
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On