Paris: M. Paul Doumer, who was shot by a Russian Fascist, who is believed to be succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The President was returning after inaugurating an ex-soldiers’ literary exhibition. HT This Day: May 8, 1932 -- France in mourning as President M. Doumer succumbs to injuries in hospital (HT)

France helping Russia

Gougouloff, the assailant, after maintaining silence for a long time, while in, custody, told the police that his intention was to kill the President because France was helping the Bolsheviks and Europe and America wire giving money to the Soviet.

M. Doumer’s career

M. Paul Doumer was elected President last year in May, M. Doumer is the son of a sailor, and in his youth, before he took to the profession of’ law, was apprenticed to a brass founder. He began to take part in politics in 1885. After that year, except on very rare occasions, he has been intimately connected with the Senate. At last year’s Presidential election, he was opposed by M. Briand in the first ballot and M. Marraud in the second ballot.

London, May 7

M. Doumer died at 4-40 a.m. in the presence of the members of his family and M. Tardieu and other ministers. Just as dawn was breaking his body was transported to Elysee where the military and members of ‘his household lined the main steps, awaiting him dressed in full uniform. Reuter.

Expression of world-wide indignation

London, May 7

World-wide horror and indignation have been evoked by the shooting of M. Doumer. Messages of sympathy are pouring into Paris from royalties and the world’s leading statesmen.

In the British press leading articles manifest abhorrence of the crime and pay a tribute to M Doumer as a staunch friend of England and a notable servant of France. The political effect at such a juncture is expected to be a swing to the Right in tomorrow’s elections.

Final homage

Paris, May 7

Shocked and benumbed by the Doumer tragedy, the capital abandoned the idea of work to-day. Early in the morning a stream of workers and business men formed up an unending queue in the Presidential palace to which the body was transported immediately after death. The body is being embalmed, after which the public will be allowed to file past in final homage to the popular white- bearded grand old man.

Question of successor

In accordance with the constitution, the National Assembly is to meet immediately to appoint a successor, but the second ballot of the elections tomorrow prevents a meeting before Tuesday at the earliest. The present indications are that M. le Brun, President of the Senate, will be elected practically without opposition.

The King’s message

London, May 7

The King has telegraphed Madame Doumer expressing their Majesties’ profound grief at the death of her distinguished husband and assuring her that the whole British people share his horror of wicked crime and his deep sympathy for her and the French nation in the tragic bereavement.

State funeral

Paris, May 7

A State funeral service for M. Doumer will be held in Notre Dame Cathedral and he will be buried on 12th May in Pantheon where no Frenchman has been buried immediately after death, since President Sadi Carnot who was also assassinated in 1894.

The State theatres and all Government offices will be closed for the funeral and all flags will fly half-mast decked in crepe. All civil and military officials will wear mourning on duty for one month. Lying in State on Monday afternoon will be in Salle des Fetes io Elysee which has been transformed into Chapeller Dente. Theatres were closed to-day.

Novelists condition

The condition of Claude Farrere, a well-known novelist, who was shot by Gougouloff when he tried to disarm him, arouses anxiety. He passed a restless night. One bullet has been extracted but the other remains in the shoulder.

Tardieu’s message

M. Tardieu, in a message to the French people, says the whole of France struck with stupor and plunged into consternation, weeps for the illustrious old man who died in her defence. She bows before his sorrowful widow who this morning closed eyes on her husband who fell in action. Let us render to the head of the State by calm and dignity, the only home he would have desired.

The effect of the tragedy on general election cannot be gauged and will probably be very slight, as the assassin is widely believed to be mad.

It is not at present certain whether old or the new Chamber will be summoned for General Assembly as the situation is unprecedented - Reuter.

Earlier reports

Paris, May 6

A bulletin issued at 6-30 p.m., announced that surgeons had performed a ligature of the right maxillary artery which was cut in two by a bullet. Bleeding had stopped, and there was a slight improvement. Doctors could not pronounce an opinion on M. Doumer’s condition for several hours. It was not possible to operate the head wound for the moment.

An earlier bulletin, signed by eight doctors, stated that M. Doumer was in a very pronounced state of shock and suffering from great loss of blood.

One doctor declared confidentially that while he had not abandoned hope, the condition of the President was very critical.

Wanted to kill him

The Russian assailant after a long silence told the police that he wanted to kill M. Doumer because France was helping the Bolsheviks, and Europe and America were giving money to the Soviet to encourage the Bolsheviks.

Effect on election

Gougouloff who ran serious risk of lynching as an angry crowd closed in on him after witnessing the attempt is believed to be insane.

The reaction throughout the country at the first outstanding political crime by a Russian Fascist may be expected to have a decisive effect on next Sunday’s ballot in the parliamentary elections. Even if Gougouloff is found insane, his crime will probably recoil on thousands of Russian emigres who have taken refuge in Paris and in Franca generally. - Reuter.

Recognises Madame Doumer

Paris, May 6

President Doumer had one bullet wound at the base of his skull and another in the right armpit, where there was serious haemorrhage. Two blood transfusions were carried out. When he was leaving the hospital, M. Tardieu said that President Doumer recognised Madame Doumer and himself, and when Professor Gossett, the eminent surgeon arrived, M. Doumer exclaimed: “Hallo, there is Gossett.”

Gougoulff studied tropical medicine at Brussels. He declared that his action was vengeance against the French for not interfering against Bolsheviks. - Reuter

Family summoned

M. Doumer’s condition was so grave this morning that members of the family and M. Tardieu were summoned to his bed-side.