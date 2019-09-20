HT Tourism Conclave: Change in perception can give boost to tourism, says minister Prahlad Singh Patel

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:05 IST

Minister of state for the ministry of tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said on Friday more than resources, the tourism sector in the country needs a change in perception to take it forward.

“The needs of tourists is what we all need to think about: Is there a diaper changing room?” Prahlad Singh Patel said while delivering the keynote address at the HT Tourism Conclave.

The minister said issues like Chinese tourists’ demand for guides in their own language and their concern about the quality of bottled water can be fixed. He said all stakeholders need to brought on board to thrash out all such issues.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 11:04 IST