HT Archive: Bradman’s bat blazes historic glory in Sydney

History was made in Australian cricket when Don Bradman scored his 100th century in first-class cricket against a touring India side in Sydney on November 15. He was the first Australian to claim this distinction. Don Bradman’s 172 included 18 fours and one six. (Getty Images)

Thunderous cheers erupted as he drove G Kishenchand for a single to reach the coveted hundred. His 172 runs, which included 18 fours and one six, were scored at the rate of a run per minute. He played with strokes all round the wicket, as only Bradman can.

India was all out for 326 runs, with Kishenchand 75 not out. The Australian XI, faring worse than the tourists at two wickets for only 31 runs, set about recovering lost ground through Bradman and Miller. They put on 252 runs for the third-wicket before Hazare claimed Bradman’s wicket, with Lala Amarnath taking a well-judged catch. At close of play, the home team had made 342 for four wickets.

Keith Miller played soundly for his 86 runs. He was unusually restrained, but his innings helped Bradman to completely master the Indian attack. Amarnath’s men fielded better, though their returns were lacklustre.

Spectators thronged the stands long before Bradman led the Australians to the field. The weather was fine and mild and the wicket easy when Kishenchand and Irani walked in to continue their 63-run unfinished partnership against the bowling of Bill Johnston, with the new ball, and Sam Loxton.

Bradman came in half an hour before lunch.

The crowd had swollen to 20,000, and all stands were full. Rex Rogers batted soundly and forcefully until, with the score at 31, he backed up a cover stroke by Bradman. CK Nayudu, however, gathered the ball beautifully and broke the wicket before Rogers could recover his ground. Miller joined Bradman for ten minutes before lunch, and they carried the score to 44. Bradman treated Amarnath’s fifth over with marked respect.

Bradman had made one uppish stroke over the gully’s head before lunch, though Amarnath was swinging the ball no more than any other bowler. Ranga Sohoni had conceded 21 runs in his three overs, although he was bowling at a fair pace.

Bradman went from 90 to 99 mainly by singles, apart from an on-drive for two off Mankad.

Amarnath handed the last over before tea to Kishenchand, and Bradman drove his second delivery for a single to reach his century in two-and-a-quarter hours. During the ovation which followed his hundredth first-class century, the Indian players led by Amarnath went forward to shake hands. His batting was most deliberate; he has achieved an honour unlikely to be attained by any other Australian.

Amarnath and Sohoni used the new ball after the 47th over after the tea break, but Bradman square-cut Sohoni for four and seemed to settle down for his double century. Miller off-drove Sohoni for two and brought up the 200 in two-and-a-half hours.

India’s fielding was uniformly good throughout, but Bradman began hitting out and piercing the field. Amarnath suffered, especially when Miller straight-drove the Indian captain for four, and the over cost 13 runs. When Miller late-cut Hazare for four, he reached the eighties, and the pair had now added 200 in two-and-a-quarter hours.

Amarnath’s next over cost 13 runs. Bradman twice skied balls, but they were clear of the fieldsmen, one to long-on and the other to square-leg. The rate of scoring was remarkable: the fifth fifty of the innings took only 18 minutes.

Bradman reached 150 with an uppish stroke past point off Hazare, which went for a four, the over yielding 20 runs.

Bradman added 60 in 35 minutes after the tea interval and then lifted Mankad over the fence on the on-side.

Miller was now anxious to score but got little strike. At 283, he played forward in an effort to turn a ball from Mankad and was bowled. His 86, which included seven fours, took two-and-a-half hours and was a grand effort, demonstrating he played for the team.

Four runs later, Bradman was out. He lifted Hazare to extra-cover, where Amarnath, running back, took a well-judged catch.