HT@Belem: Brazil prez Lula pushes for ‘roadmap’ away from fossil fuel use at COP30

Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday pushed for early agreements on contentious issues in global climate talks, including fossil fuels and climate finance. Lula da Silva took charge of the talks at COP30 on Wednesday, holding several informal meetings with various parties and party blocs. Already, more than 80 countries have lent their voices in calling for a roadmap to phase out fossil fuels. (AFP photo)

The final Belem package texts which were supposed to be out by Wednesday, as planned by the COP30 Presidency, were not finalised until late evening.

According to observers, President Lula met ministers from China, India, Indonesia, Latin American countries soon after he arrived at the COP30 venue.

“Countries to develop just, orderly and equitable transition roadmaps, including to progressively overcome their dependency on fossil fuels and towards halting and reversing deforestation,” the draft text read.

Lula met with members of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC).

According to the Third World Network, an independent non-profit international research and advocacy organisation which tracks the negotiations, the LMDC had pointed out earlier in the week that the biennial communications from Parties showed that none of the Annex I Parties [developed countries] are on track to reduce their greenhouse gas emission [GHG] targets of 2030, emphasising that developed countries are not taking the lead in mitigation efforts.

On Monday, Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav had called on developed countries to reach net zero far earlier than targets, fulfil their obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional, and concessional climate finance estimated to be in trillions of dollars.

“Means of Implementation must be adequate, accessible, affordable, and free from restrictive intellectual property barriers. Let the Global Community remember this COP as a COP of Implementation and a CoP of Delivery on Promises”, he had stressed.

Meanwhile, developed countries have shown interest in the roadmap idea.

“They (developed countries) are the ones that are expanding fossil fuels not only in their own geographies, but also have the demand that is driving this expansion in the Global South,” said an observer.

Speaking on the fossil fuel roadmap, EU’s European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra said, “We very much like it. And even though we might not use the word roadmap in Europe, we do have a very, very clear trajectory that is about phasing out fossils, that is about making sure we’re moving into an energy system that is completely different from what we have today. And we’re calling it fit for 55 in the trajectory towards 2030. And we are embarking on a similar exercise for 2040 where we will be at 90% of emission reductions.”

Late on Wednesday evening, President Lula addressed media persons and said consensus was needed on contentious issues. He said each country has the right to determine the things it can do within its own time, within their possibilities, but we are serious. It is necessary that we reduce greenhouse gas emissions. And if fossil fuel is something that emits many gases, we need to start thinking, he said.

The Presidency said new texts are expected only on Thursday now, with Lula working to forge consensus.

“This text (draft) confirms our worst fears: the climate regime is being diluted to protect the wealthy while forcing the developing world to clean up the mess without finance. It completely ignores the fundamental principle of equity.

“The process has been just as exclusionary. From skyrocketing costs to ignored Indigenous protests, this has been a COP where the most vulnerable are silenced.

“If this stands, COP30 will be remembered for burying equity, not saving the Amazon. Brazil must course correct immediately. We need a final decision that holds developed nations to their legal obligation: to provide finance and phase out fossil fuels. Do not let the Global North get a free pass in Belém,” said Harjeet Singh, Climate Activist and Founding Director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.