e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

HTLS 2019 | Captain Amarinder Singh: An outspoken CM who wears many hats

At a time when the national fortunes of the Indian National Congress were dipping, Captain Amarinder Singh took over the reins of the party in Punjab.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 04:47 IST

Hindustan Times
Captain Amarinder Singh wears many hats.
Captain Amarinder Singh wears many hats.
         

A former soldier, a royal, a military historian, a chief minister, one of the Congress party’s most powerful leaders in north India and a nationalist, Captain Amarinder Singh wears many hats.

At a time when the national fortunes of the Indian National Congress were dipping, Singh took over the reins of the party in Punjab.

Running an energetic campaign, he both capitalised on the resentment against the Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government and generated hope, leading the Congress to a spectacular victory in the 2017 assembly elections. Singh has remained politically successful, and ensured that the Congress won eight of the 13 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

But the Punjab CM also stands out for his outspoken views both on affairs of his state and the nation. Unequivocally critical of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil and a firm supporter of India’s armed forces, his views on security are taken seriously by even political adversaries.

Arguing strongly in favour of giving younger leaders space in the party, Singh spoke out when the Congress was going through a leadership transition after the Lok Sabha results. A firm votary of the interests of India’s states, he has played a role in strengthening federalism and diversity.

tags
top news
After Ayodhya and Article 370, BJP plans campaign on NRC
After Ayodhya and Article 370, BJP plans campaign on NRC
Hectic parleys on in Congress for Maharashtra deputy CM post
Hectic parleys on in Congress for Maharashtra deputy CM post
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Cabinet nod to bill reducing ex-PMs’ SPG cover to a year
Cabinet nod to bill reducing ex-PMs’ SPG cover to a year
Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later
Alwar police asks 9 Muslim cops to shave beards, withdraws order day later
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
16-year-old raped, set on fire in UP after she threatened to complain: Police
16-year-old raped, set on fire in UP after she threatened to complain: Police
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News