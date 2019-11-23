HTLS 2019 | Captain Amarinder Singh: An outspoken CM who wears many hats

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 04:47 IST

A former soldier, a royal, a military historian, a chief minister, one of the Congress party’s most powerful leaders in north India and a nationalist, Captain Amarinder Singh wears many hats.

At a time when the national fortunes of the Indian National Congress were dipping, Singh took over the reins of the party in Punjab.

Running an energetic campaign, he both capitalised on the resentment against the Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government and generated hope, leading the Congress to a spectacular victory in the 2017 assembly elections. Singh has remained politically successful, and ensured that the Congress won eight of the 13 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

But the Punjab CM also stands out for his outspoken views both on affairs of his state and the nation. Unequivocally critical of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistani soil and a firm supporter of India’s armed forces, his views on security are taken seriously by even political adversaries.

Arguing strongly in favour of giving younger leaders space in the party, Singh spoke out when the Congress was going through a leadership transition after the Lok Sabha results. A firm votary of the interests of India’s states, he has played a role in strengthening federalism and diversity.