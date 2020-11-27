‘Developing a portal to prevent accidents on highways’: Nitin Gadkari at HTLS 2020

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 19:57 IST

A portal is being developed for real-time updates on black spots on highways to prevent accidents, Union minister of road transport & highways and MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari told Hindustan Times on Friday. Gadkari was speaking on Day 4 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 on Friday.

He said that road accidents and deaths have reduced by almost 20 per cent.

Gadkari also said that there has been no impact of Covid-19 on road construction projects. “The capacity of the construction equipment manufacturers have increased by 80 per cent, that is almost double,” he said.

The minister expressed happiness on the rise in sale of two-wheeler vehicles in the country which, according to him, has gone up by a whopping 130 per cent. He said that the government is encouraging people to use electric vehicles.

Also read: HTLS 2020 - ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari

#HTLS2020 | Union minister @nitin_gadkari said that the sale of two-wheelers in the country has gone up by 130%. He emphasised that the government is encouraging people to use electric vehicles



Watch here- https://t.co/IGzXtDO0dA#DefiningANewEra pic.twitter.com/QXoVut6Q6u — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) November 27, 2020

“We plan to complete the FASTags procedure in the nest 2-3 months,” Gadkari added.

Besides Gadkari, the fourth day of the HTLS 2020 saw Ajay Bijli, chairman and MD at PVR Ltd., and Uday Shankar, chairman of Star and Disney India in conversation with Anuradha Sengupta, consulting editor, CNBC TV-18.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, Brown University School of Public Health dean Dr Ashish K Jha, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla, veteran cricketer Kapil Dev, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, defence minister Rajnath Singh, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara and Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel were the esteemed guests who participated in the previous sessions of the virtual summit.