HTLS 2024: PM Narendra Modi unveils commemorative stamp on 100 years of Hindustan Times

ByHT News Desk
Nov 16, 2024 11:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all those associated with Hindustan Times' 100-year journey deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday marked the 100-year milestone of Hindustan Times by delivering an inaugural keynote address and unveiling a commemorative stamp to honour the newspaper’s illustrious journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director of HT Media Ltd, on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director of HT Media Ltd, on Saturday.

The 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS2024), held in New Delhi, brought together dignitaries, industry leaders, and the editorial fraternity to celebrate a century of journalistic excellence.

PM Modi said all those associated with Hindustan Times' 100-year journey deserve congratulations and are worthy of appreciation.

PM Modi also said he has seen newspapers from the time the country gained Independence and when the Constitution was implemented.

Joining the prime minister on stage was Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director of HT Media Ltd., who lauded the publication’s legacy and commitment to credible journalism.

“Even in its centenary year, Hindustan Times remains a young newspaper. It is a publication that never hesitates to provide a platform for India's youth to express themselves, and this is an integral part of our guiding principles. The history of our country and this newspaper is truly remarkable,” Shobhana Bhartia said.

 

