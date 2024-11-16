PM Narendra Modi at HTLS 2024: 'Now terrorists feel unsafe in their homes'

Delivering the keynote address at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke about terrorism in India, saying now terrorists feel unsafe in their homes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

PM Modi said he saw reports of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack at an exhibition today. He remarked that during that time, terrorism used to make the people of India feel unsafe.

"However, now, times have changed, and now terrorists feel unsafe in their homes," PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said his government has stayed away from vote-bank politics and worked for the nation's development.

"Our government has set a clear purpose. We are staying away from vote-bank politics and are working with the mantra of 'progress for the people, by the people," he added.

PM Modi said his government aims to make India a developed nation.

"We aim to make India a developed nation, and the people of India have entrusted us with their confidence. In this era of social media, where there is misinformation and disinformation, our government stands firm and resolute," he added.

PM Modi said after Independence, governments did not instil the energy in the masses that was needed for taking risks. However, over the past 10 years, the youths of the country have developed a strong risk-taking ability.

The prime minister said that the country now has over 1.25 lakh registered startups, and the youths are eager to make the nation proud.

PM Modi also talked about his government's toilet scheme.

"In our country, we took on the mission of building toilets. This scheme provides dignity and security. It has not only helped improve sanitation but also boosted the economy and created jobs," he said.

"There was a time when LPG gas was a dream for many, and the government used to debate over this issue. Our government prioritised providing gas connections for every household. In 2014, there were 14 crore gas connections, and today there are more than 30 crore connections. Now, we never hear about a shortage of gas," he added.