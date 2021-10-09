HT THIS DAY: October 10, 1996 — Farooq Abdullah sworn in as CM of Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar- Farooq Abdullah took over as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth time today. He and 26 members of his Ministry took oath of office and secrecy at the Centaur hotel here.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered by the Governor, Gen. K.V. Krishna Rao. Mr. Abdullah has taken 12 Ministers of the Cabinet rank and some of the Minister of State status and two Deputy Ministers, one of them a woman.

A galaxy of political personalities of the country were present during the swearing-in- ceremony. They included former Prime Minister V. P. Singh, Congress president Sitaram Kesri, Union Ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Mr C.M. Ibrahim, Mr B. S. Ramoowalia, CPI-M leader Harkishan Singh Surject, CPI leader M. Faroom, former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, Mr. Kamalnath and Mr. Sanjay Singh

Originally, 28 Ministers besides Mr Faroog Abdullah were to be sworn in. Only 26 could be sworn in.

There were cheers from all over the convention centre when Mr. Farooq Abdullah was called for taking oath. He took his oath in English. At the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister pledged that Kashmir has to be restored its old glory and asked Pakistan to keep off from the internal affairs of the country.

Twelve Cabinet Ministers are Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Shab, Abdul Ahad Vakil, P. L. Handoo, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Bashir Ahmad Kitchloo, Bodh Raj Bali, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Abdul Oayoom, Moulvi Iftikhar Hussain Ansari and Ajat Shatroo Singh. While nine were from the Kashmir Valley, three others were from the Jammu region.

Twelve Ministers of State are Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mian Altaf, Aga Syed Mehmood Ali, Bashir Ahmad Nengroo, Sardar Ali Beig, Nissar Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Sharief Tariq, Surjit Singh Salathia, Govind Ram, Tegdan Rimbochay, Oamar Ali Akhoon. Out of these five are from the Kashmir Valley, five from the Jammu region and two from Ladakh region.