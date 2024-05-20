Hubballi victim’s sister tries to die by suicide

The younger sister of a 20-year-old woman, who was murdered by a stalker in Hubballi, attempted to end her life on Saturday night, police said on Sunday. The commissioner added that the woman took the extreme step as she was deeply traumatised after witnessing the murder of her only siste (File photo)

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Renuka Sukumar said the victim’s sister attempted to kill herself at their residence. She was immediately taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), where she is currently recovering.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The commissioner added that the woman took the extreme step as she was deeply traumatised after witnessing the murder of her only sister. “Such inhuman attacks can leave lasting mental scars, especially on young women,” the police officer said.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old woman participated in a protest at Ambigera Chowdaiah Peeta in Hubballi, demanding justice for her sister.

“During the protest, she fainted and later, upon returning home, she attempted to die by suicide. She was rushed to KIMS, where medical staff induced vomiting to expel the poison,” the commissioner said

She added: “We are in continuous contact with the ICU staff, and they have assured us that she is recovering.”

The protest saw participation from hundreds of members of the Ambiger community, led by religious leaders Shantabishma and Lingadishwar seer Basavaraj Devar.

The deceased, whose parent had died, lived with her younger sister and their grandmother, Gangamma. She was killed by Girish Savant alias Vishwa (21), who claimed they had married in a temple two weeks prior. According to police, Vishwa confessed to the murder, stating he was enraged after the woman blocked his phone number and ignored his calls.

Sukumar said: “The deceased and Vishwa had reportedly fallen in love while working for a food catering service in Hubballi. The victim, fearing her grandmother’s reaction, kept the relationship secret. However, Vishwa could not provide proof of their alleged marriage.”

According to police, Vishwa, knocked on the victim’s door and attacked her as soon as she opened it. There were around seven-eight knife wounds on her body.

On May 15, he travelled from Mysuru to Hubballi, attacked the woman with a knife, and then fled. The next day, he attempted to escape to Goa or Maharashtra but was apprehended after a confrontation on a train. Davanagere railway police identified Girish and informed Hubballi police, who had been searching for him.

Girish’s mother, Swetha Sawant, expressed her profound sorrow and called for severe punishment for her son’s actions. “As a mother, I am deeply ashamed and believe he deserves the highest punishment to serve as a deterrent to others,” she stated.

Dharwad district in-charge minister Santosh Lad visited the grieving family at their Veerapur Oni residence on Sunday, offering his condolences and a personal compensation cheque of ₹2 lakh.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police of Hubballi-Dharwad on Saturday suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Hubballi-Dharwad P Rajeev for alleged negligence in handling the Hubballi murder case.

He is the third officer to be suspended in the case, as the opposition has been attacking the government over the murder. Two police officers were suspended for dereliction of duty.

Additional director general of police (Law and Order) R Hitendra on Sunday said that a decision will be taken by state home minister G Parameshwara with regard to the Hubballi murder case.