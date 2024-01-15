'Hum khane nahi aayenge': Modi quips as PM-JANMAN beneficiary hesitates to speak on cooking skills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a light-hearted moment with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan', Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.(PTI)

Interacting with one of the beneficiaries, PM Modi asked about the change LPG cylinder has brought to her daily life.

“You must have started cooking new things which were difficult to prepare on a mud stove,” PM Modi said.

Hearing an affirmative response, the prime minister further asked, “What new things you have learnt to cook?”

Seeing the beneficiary hesitating to reply, PM Modi quipped, “Koi achchhi cheez banate ho toh batao, hum khane ke liye nahi aayenge aap chinta mat karo (If you cook some nice food then tell me, don't worry I won't come to eat).”

PM Modi released the first instalment of ₹540 crore to one lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY - G) under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

"It is the endeavour of our government that no one is left out of its welfare schemes," he said.

During the event, the beneficiaries highlighted the positive changes in their lives after they availed of government schemes to get access to cooking gas connection, electricity, piped water and housing.

PM-JANMAN was launched for the socio-economic welfare of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) on November 15 on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

PM-JANMAN, with a budget of approximately ₹24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries and is aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of PVTGs by saturating PVTG households and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water and sanitation, improved access to education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.