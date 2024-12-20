‘Human error’ caused 2021 chopper crash that killed CDS Bipin Rawat: Parl panel report

New Delhi: The Mi-17V5 crash in which India’s first chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was killed along with 13 others three years ago took place because of human error, according to data published in the latest report of the Parliamentary standing committee on defence. General Bipin Rawat. (PTI) (File photo)

To be sure, the Indian Air Force revealed in January 2022 that the crash took place due to spatial disorientation of the pilot in bad weather, then its first official statement on the accident. The IAF probe ruled out negligence, mechanical failure, or sabotage as possible causes of the accident. The panel’s report, tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, listed out reasons for 34 air crashes during 2017-22. These included human error (aircrew), human error (servicing), technical defect, foreign object damage and bird hit. Some accidents are still under investigation.

The report said human error (aircrew) caused the Mi-17 crash on December 8, 2021. The Russian-origin helicopter, considered extremely safe and reliable, was fully serviceable when it crashed near Coonoor. The low-flying helicopter flew into cloud cover seconds before it went down in a fireball, barely seven minutes before it was scheduled to land in Wellington. The helicopter took off from the Sulur air base at 11.48am and was scheduled to land at the helipad at the Wellington golf course at 12.15pm. The air traffic control at Sulur, however, lost contact with the helicopter at 12.08pm, 20 minutes after it took off.

Those killed in the crash included the CDS’s wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat, his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, the pilot of the Mi-17V5, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, the co-pilot, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar and Lance Naik B Sai Teja.