‘Humanity should never…’: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to killing of man over Holi dispute in Delhi

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to X and said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar . It's heartbreaking that something as small as a child throwing a water balloon during Holi could escalate into such violence.”

At least four people, three from the Hindu family of the minor girl, were injured. Tarun Kumar succumbed to his injuries on the morning after Holi, with his family alleging that he was "waylaid" by neighbours who assaulted him with bats, sticks and stones.

The issue erupted over an 11-year-old girl throwing water-filled balloons at people while celebrating Holi. One of the balloons hit a Muslim woman, who objected to the celebration method. What started as an argument soon snowballed into a violent clash, with both sides assaulting each other, HT reported earlier.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Monday condoled the passing of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar, who was killed during classes between two families from different communities in JJ colony in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations last week.

Dhawan said that humanity should never stoop to such a level. "Prayers for his family and hope the culprits face the strictest punishment," he added.

Protests after Tarun Kumar's death Protests erupted in Uttam Nagar after Tarun Kumar's death, with agitators setting ablaze vehicles on the site.

The deceased's family members and neighbours had also protested outside the Uttam Nagar police station, along with members of a Hindu political outfit. Some protestors even allegedly tried to attack the Muslim family's house, prompting police intervention.

What Tarun Kumar's family said Tarun Kumar's uncle, Ramesh, said the 11-year-old girl was throwing balloons at family members, but one burst on the ground, splashing a woman's burqa.

"I apologised and even made the 11-year-old apologise. What else could we have done? They first beat us. I suffered heavy injuries on my head, chest and hands. Doctors put eight stitches, and I am still in pain. Tarun came half an hour later, and before he could even park his bike, they jumped at him and attacked him," Ramesh stated.

CM meets Kumar's family Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta met Tarun Kumar's family and assured them that instructions have been given to ensure the strictest legal action against those responsible.

“The sorrow of Tarun’s family is extremely profound and unbearable. Ensuring justice for them is our utmost priority. Clear instructions have been issued to ensure the harshest and swiftest legal action against all those involved in this heinous crime,” the CM wrote in a post on X.

“Such inhuman and violent incidents in Delhi will not be tolerated at any cost, and action will be taken against the perpetrators that sends a clear message to society that there is no place for crime in Delhi,” she added.

Arrests in Uttam Nagar Holi clash So far, a total of 14 people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the killing of Tarun Kumar during the Holi clashes in Uttam Nagar, news agency PTI reported.

Deputy Commissioner Kushal Pal Singh said that police teams are continuing efforts to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the clash. Further probe into the matter is underway, he added.