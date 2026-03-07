Neighbours for 5 decades, families that clashed on Holi have history of fights: Cops probing Delhi Uttam Nagar murder
Incident of March 4 sparked communal tensions; several vehicles damaged, set ablaze over two days, prompting heavy deployment of police and paramilitary
After seven persons were arrested for the killing of a 26-year-old man in a clash between two families on Holi day in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday that the two families involved in the clash had a history of disputes.
The incident, which took place on March 4, sparked communal tensions in the area. Several vehicles were damaged and set ablaze over past two days, prompting heavy deployment of police and paramilitary.
Police said the local station was informed about the quarrel, at first, between neighbours belonging to different communities in JJ Colony area, around 11.09 pm on Wednesday.
The families apparently knew each other for the past five decades, and had persistent issues over parking and garbage disposal among other things, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.
Injuries on both sides: Police
The dispute on Holi began after a water balloon thrown by a girl from the Hindu family accidentally splashed coloured water on a Muslim woman, following which members of both families gathered on the street and exchanged blows.
Police said eight people sustained injuries in the clash — three from one side and five from the other — and most were discharged from hospital the same day, while Tarun Kumar (26), was admitted with serious injuries, police said, as per news agency PTI.
An FIR was initially registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police arrested four people and apprehended one minor.
"On March 5, Tarun succumbed during treatment, following which the section related to murder was added to the case," the officer said.
With the arrest of two more accused, the total number of people held in this connection has risen to seven, including six adults and a minor.
Police appealed to residents not to believe rumours, and maintain peace in the locality.
Authorities also warned that action would be taken against anti-social elements attempting to give the incident a communal colour.
According to police sources cited by PTI, members of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged a protest under the Uttam Nagar East metro station, blocking the main road and bringing traffic to a standstill, as they demanded strict action against those involved in the killing.
Police sources said mild force was used to disperse the protesters after repeated appeals failed to convince them to vacate the road.
Additional police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent any escalation of the situation.
