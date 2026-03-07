Neighbours for 5 decades, families that clashed on Holi have history of fights: Cops probing Delhi Uttam Nagar murder

After seven persons were arrested for the killing of a 26-year-old man in a clash between two families on Holi day in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday that the two families involved in the clash had a history of disputes. Security heightened following a sit-in protest by the deceased's father in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi, on Saturday. (Sumit/ANI Photo)

The incident, which took place on March 4, sparked communal tensions in the area. Several vehicles were damaged and set ablaze over past two days, prompting heavy deployment of police and paramilitary.

Follow: Live updates on Uttar Nagar

Police said the local station was informed about the quarrel, at first, between neighbours belonging to different communities in JJ Colony area, around 11.09 pm on Wednesday.

The families apparently knew each other for the past five decades, and had persistent issues over parking and garbage disposal among other things, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Also read | Father of man killed in Holi clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar demands CBI probe: ‘He was our only support’

Injuries on both sides: Police The dispute on Holi began after a water balloon thrown by a girl from the Hindu family accidentally splashed coloured water on a Muslim woman, following which members of both families gathered on the street and exchanged blows.

Police said eight people sustained injuries in the clash — three from one side and five from the other — and most were discharged from hospital the same day, while Tarun Kumar (26), was admitted with serious injuries, police said, as per news agency PTI.

An FIR was initially registered under sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and police arrested four people and apprehended one minor.

"On March 5, Tarun succumbed during treatment, following which the section related to murder was added to the case," the officer said.