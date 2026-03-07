Father of man killed in Holi clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar demands CBI probe: ‘He was our only support’

According to Kumar's family, he was not present when the fight initially broke out as he was with his friends playing Holi. However, when Kumar returned home, he was waylaid in the lane and assaulted by eight to ten people with rods, sticks, and stones, his uncle Tek Chand told HT.

On the night of Holi, March 4, violence erupted in the national capital's Uttam Nagar area after a minor girl was throwing water balloons from a terrace on passers by downstairs, one of which allegedly hit a Muslim woman who objected to it. The argument later turned into a fight as physical violence broke out between the families in the area, according to the police, following which, at least four people were injured and Kumar succumbed to his injuries the next morning.

The father of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar, the man who died in clashes that erupted in Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Holi earlier this week, has demanded a CBI inquiry into his son's killing and has questioned the Delhi police's investigation into the matter.

Memraj, the victim's father, said, “The group attacked him with iron rods and sticks, repeatedly hitting his head and throwing a heavy slab on his chest, killing him. He was our only support and was studying digital marketing. We are poor people."

An appeal to PM Modi, Delhi CM He added that even though the police have said that they have made arrests in the case, they have not been shown anything. “I appeal to PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta for strict action against those responsible,” Memraj said, adding that they want a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Also read: Holi water balloon fight, protest, man's death: What's happening in Delhi's Uttam Nagar?

On Friday, Memraj along with few other people also went to the Uttam Nagar police station for a sit-in protest demanding action into his son's death; however, he alleged that the police resorted to a lathicharge on them.

Describing what happened on the night of Holi which led to the clashes, Tarun's father said that when they were preparing to sleep, the girl dropped a water balloon and the woman passing through that lane objected to it and called her family who turned the argument into a fight.

“It was March 4, the day of Holi, around 11 pm. We were preparing to sleep when a 6/7-year-old girl accidentally dropped a water balloon from above. A woman passing through the lane created a dispute over it. We apologised, but she gathered her family members. Soon, 15–20 people arrived with sticks and rods and started attacking us. We ran inside the house, but they locked the door from outside. Several family members were injured,” PTI quoted Memraj as saying.

Also read: Delhi's Uttam Nagar tense after man's death in clashes over Holi balloon; 8 arrested

Vehicles burned, protests erupt Following Tarun Kumar's death, protests erupted in the area demanding justice for the victim. On Friday night, some vehicles were also set on fire in Uttam Nagar, including a car and a bike, and protestors took to the streets, show visuals.

The police have heightened security in the area and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed on Saturday morning to maintain law and order.

Dwarka district's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kushal Pal Singh said that “adequate security arrangements” have been made in the area in the view of the ongoing tensions.

"We have divided the area into zones, sectors and sub-sectors. Our motorcycles and vehicles are continuously patrolling," he said, as quoted to news agency ANI. Singh added that they “have also called people of both communities and appealed to them to maintain peace and order in the area”.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)