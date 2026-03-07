4 more held in Delhi's Uttam Nagar after killing in Holi clash triggers protests

Four more people were arrested and booked for murder on Friday, taking the total arrests to eight, two days after a 26-year-old man was killed during clashes between two families from different communities in Uttam Nagar’s JJ colony over a water-filled balloon thrown by a minor girl during Holi celebrations, police said. One minor has also been apprehended. Communal tension simmered in the area as members of a Hindu political outfit allegedly committed arson in the area in protest. (PTI)

Tensions, meanwhile, continued for the third day in the locality, with protesters torching two vehicles and smashing the windows of two others, police said.

Also read: India allows Iranian warship to dock at Kochi, crew housed at naval facilities

According to officials, the incident that led to the eventual clashes took place around 10.30pm on Wednesday when an 11-year-old girl from a Hindu family was celebrating Holi on her terrace, throwing water balloons at people below. One of these balloons hit a Muslim woman, who raised an objection. An altercation escalated into a violent clash during which both sides assaulted each other, according to investigators privy to the case details.

Also read: US pressing Sri Lanka not to repatriate Iranian survivors of sunken Iris Dena frigate: Report

At least four people, three from the Hindu family, were injured. Tarun Kumar, 26, succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning. His family alleged in their complaint to the police that he was “waylaid” by neighbours who assaulted with bats, sticks, and stones.

On Friday, communal tension simmered as members of a Hindu political outfit allegedly committed arson in the area in protest. Around 2pm, a group of protesters shouting slogans against the Muslim community set fire to two vehicles, said senior police officers.

Officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed a call from the scene, finding a car and motorcycle gutted.

Protests continued for a second day outside Uttam Nagar metro station, police station, and Hastsal Colony, where residents blocked roads. Several local shop owners shut their establishments, locals and police officials said.

A day earlier, members of Kumar’s family and neighbours had protested outside Uttam Nagar police station, along with members of a Hindu political outfit. Later, protesters allegedly tried to attack the Muslim family’s house, prompting police intervention.

The deceased’s uncle, Ramesh, said the 11-year-old girl threw balloons at family members, but one burst on the ground, splashing a woman’s burqa. “I apologised and even made the 11-year-old apologise. What else could we have done? They first beat us. I suffered heavy injuries on my head, chest and hands. Doctors put eight stitches and I am still in pain. Tarun came half an hour later… Before he could park his bike, they jumped at him and attacked him.” He added that he now demands “bulldozer justice” – an apparent reference to the controversial, extra-legal practice using bulldozers to demolish structure of individuals accused of crimes.

He also alleged previous confrontations with the same family. “This is not the first time, they attacked us during Holi around 12 years back.”

Tarun’s grandfather, Mann Singh, also injured, said the families have known each other since the late 1960s, having lived together in slums near Uttam Nagar before moving to Hastsal Colony. Both families originally hail from Rajasthan.

A senior police officer, speaking anonymously, however, said that the families have known each other for decades and have a long history of run-ins with each other often resulting in fights and brawls over petty matters.

“It’s not entirely a communal issue. The families have always fought over garbage, water, parking and other petty issues. They also get into physical fights and then sort out the issues later. We are still investigating from all angles,” the officer cited above said.

Tarun, the youngest of three siblings, was pursuing diplomas in interior designing and digital marketing. “He was ambitious. He wanted to work for a company in Gurugram,” said his uncle Memraj, who also suffered injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said a case of murder has been lodged.