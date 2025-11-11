‘Hunt down each and every culprit’: Amit Shah's big directive over Red Fort car blast

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed agencies to hunt down each and every culprit behind the deadly Red Fort car explosion, cause of which remains unknown. In this screengrab from a video posted, home ninister Amit Shah reviews the security situation in Delhi and other parts of the country following the blast near Red Fort(Ministry of Home Affairs)

Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies, Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after chairing a second meet over the Red Fort car explosion. Follow Red Fort car blast live updates

“Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies,” Amit Shah said.

The explosion, believed to have taken place in a i20 car on Monday evening, killed 13 people and left several injured.

While the cause of the explosion, that occurred at a red light near one of the gates of the Red Fort or Lal Quila Metro Station, remains unknown, the probe into it has been handed over to the anti-terror agency NIA (National Investigation Agency).

Hours after the car blast near Red Fort in New Delhi left 13 people dead, J&K Police carried out overnight raids and picked up six people, including three family members of a Pulwama-based doctor, Umar Un Nabi, who was in contact with the two other doctors from Kashmir arrested after the Faridabad terror module was busted and 2,900kg of explosives were recovered, HT earlier reported.

Police said Dr Umar is a vital link to the blast at Red Fort as the Hyundai i20 car was bought by him. While Dr Umar Un Nabi has been missing since investigation into the Faridabad terror module began, three of his relatives were picked up for questioning from Koil village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.