Hunter Biden’s escapade with escort woman cost Joe Biden over 18 lakh: Report

In May 2018, Robert Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, spent a couple of days with a 24-year-old escort woman and perhaps inadvertently cost his father $25,000 (more than ₹18 lakh), as reported by New York Post.

The incident happened during Hunter’s stay at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, and messages and pictures pertaining to the escapade, were found in his laptop that would end up with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) a year later.

According to the Post report, Hunter introduced himself as ‘Rob’ to the woman named 'Yanna', a Russian native. She would later visit him in his cottage and they would drink vodka and make videos together, the Post claimed.

After staying for a few days, when Yanna asked for a payment of $8,000 (over ₹5 lakh), Hunter realised that none of his debit cards are working, the report added. After a series of failed transactions, Hunter finally succeeded in paying Yanna using a different card.

Soon, Hunter realised that the transactions that appeared to have been failed had actually gone through, the Post report further stated.

Hunter was then contacted by a former Secret Service special agent who went under the name Robert Savage III, as per New York Post. Text messages, as shown in the Post report, showed that Savage messaged Hunter saying that the money was transacted from “Celtic’s account”. As per the report, “Celtic” was Joe Biden’s Secret Service code name when he was the Vice President from 2009-2017.

The Post report added that text messages showed most of the excess money was returned to Hunter over the next week. However, on June 12, a woman named Gulnora, who is Yanna’s employer and the registered agent for Emerald Fantasy Girls, texted Hunter saying that she was unable to transfer the remaining $5,000 owing to problems with her bank account.

Savage’s lawyer was quoted by the Post as saying that the former has never met or communicated with Hunter Biden, never have been to the Chateau Marmont and was in fact retired before the date of the messages between Hunter and Savage.

It is unknown what actually happened between Hunter and Yanna, the report added. Her lawyer refused to comment while Hunter Biden’s lawyer did not return a message, according to the Post.