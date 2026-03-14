Hurdles stall common Brics position on West Asia as some members ‘directly involved’

The forging of a common position within Brics on the Iran-US conflict has been impacted as some members of the grouping are involved in developments in West Asia, people familiar with the matter said on Friday. Jaishankar and Iran FM Araghchi discuss Brics cooperation

Iranian foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi had emphasised the role of Brics, currently led by India, in playing a constructive role to support security and stability in the region during a phone call with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday night.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar told a media briefing on Friday that India is talking to all Brics members on the situation in West Asia “so that a consensus position can be evolved”.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that hurdles have arisen in these discussions as some members of Brics are “directly involved” in the situation in West Asia.

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“This has impacted the forging of a consensus on a common Brics position on the ongoing conflict,” a person said.

Besides Iran, which joined Brics in January 2024, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is also indirectly involved in the conflict.

The people said India, as the chair of Brics, has been facilitating discussions among members of the grouping through the Sherpa channel. The last virtual Brics Sherpa meeting was held on March 12, they said.

In addition, India's leadership has been engaging with the leaders of Brics members in the region, the people said. India will continue these engagements, they said.

Brics has so far not issued any statement on the developments in West Asia. India is expected to host the Brics Summit in the third quarter of this year.