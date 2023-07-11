Telangana: We will oppose UCC in Parl says KCR in meet with AIMPLB

Hyderabad Telangana: KCR in a meeting with members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board over the Uniform Civil Code. (Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that his party would oppose tooth and nail to the Uniform Civil Code bill as and when it will be introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government .

KCR made it clear to a delegation of All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive committee led by its president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, which met him at his chambers in Pragati Bhavan. The meeting was attended by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and ministers K T Rama Rao and Mohammad Mahmud Ali.

The chief minister said the BRS would strongly oppose the UCC bill when proposed, in the coming Parliament session and fight against the same in coordination with other like-minded political parties. He directed BRS parliamentary party leaders K Kesava Rao and Nama Nageshwara Rao to chalk out an action plan in this regard in both the Houses of Parliament.

KCR alleged that the BJP was already creating a communal divide in the country for its petty political gains, ignoring the development of the nation. Now, it was once again hatching a conspiracy to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC, he said.

“We shall categorically reject such decisions of the Centre which would destroy the unity and integrity of India, which has stood as a role model for the entire world with its philosophy of unity in diversity of various regions, races, religions, traditions, customs and culture,” he said at the meeting.

He said the if a UCC bill is to be tabled, it will create confusion among the Adivasis, who have a different culture of their own, besides people of various religions, races and regions and even the Hindus. “It will threaten the very secular fabric of the country and a big setback to the identity of various sections of people who follow different traditions, customs and culture,” he said.

Describing the proposed UCC as ill-motivated, the chief minister said there were several burning issues being confronted by the nation which need to be resolved. “In the last nine years, the BJP government at the Centre ignored the country’s development and welfare of its people. As if there are no other issues, the BJP is raking up controversial issues like the UCC only for its political gains,” he alleged.

The Muslim Personal Law Board thanked the chief minister for immediately responding to their plea for resisting the BJP governments’s push for the UCC to protect the Ganga-Jamuna Tehjeeb.

Speaking to reporters later, Asaduddin Owaisi said the UCC was not only an issue pertaining to the Muslims but Christians and other minorities. “If the UCC is introduced, the pluralism of the nation will be finished which is not a good thing,” he said.

He thanked KCR for assuring them that the BRS would oppose the UCC. “We will also appeal to Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose the bill,” he added.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party official spokesman N V Subhash refused to comment on the decision of the BRS. “The national BJP leadership has decided not to make any comment on the opposition to UCC by other political parties,” he said.

