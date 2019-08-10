Hyderabad doctor falls to death while paragliding in Kullu

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:54 IST

A 24-year-old physiotherapist from Hyderabad fell to death while paragliding at Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, his family members said.

Lakka Chandrasekhar Reddy, who had gone to Kullu along with his three friends on a leisure trip, attempted paragliding around 2pm.

“He took off from a hillock with the help of an operator, but their parachute snapped during landing. He dropped from at least 100ft and hit the ground resulting in severe injuries. The operator also suffered a fracture in his leg,” his friend Vishal, who accompanied Reddy in the trip, said.

His friends, with the help of locals, rushed Reddy to Lady Willingdon hospital in Manali, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Reddy and his friends had left on a four-day trip to Kullu-Manali on Thursday.

Reddy’s younger sister Uma Reddy said their family, which originally hails from Kothapalli village of Nandyal block in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district, has been residing in Hyderabad for the last few years as her brother was pursuing his postgraduation in physiotherapy at a corporate hospital.

After completing his course, he had recently joined a private hospital as physiotherapist. “He was the only breadwinner in our family. He was a fun-loving person. We never expected that he would meet with such a tragic end,” grief-stricken Uma said.

Reddy’s family members met minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy and sought his help to bring his mortal remains to Hyderabad.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:53 IST