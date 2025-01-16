Hyderabad: Engineering student sexually assaulted by hostel owner's driver

An engineering student in Hyderabad was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private hostel by a driver employed by the building's owner. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the first-year student was alone in her room. The incident came weeks after an engineering student was sexually harassed in Tamil Nadu's Anna University. (Representational)

The police said the accused knocked at her door and claimed he wanted to give her a bed sheet. As the unsuspecting woman opened the door, the man barged into the room and sexually assaulted her.

The police said the accused is a driver of the hostel building's owner. Some students were in different rooms because the victim had practical exams on Thursday.

The victim lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station. She was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, and technical data has been collected, PTI reported.

Anna University case

The incident came weeks after an engineering student was sexually harassed in Tamil Nadu's Anna University.

The second year college student was speaking to her male friend who is studying in the third -year on December 23 around 8pm behind a building when the accused threatened them. He first assaulted the male student and then sexually molested the female student.

The woman student filed a police complaint on December 24 at the Kotturpuram All Women’s police station. “The victim called on 100 (police helpline) and our police went to the University and arrested him on December 25,” A Arun, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation told reporters.

The accused in Anna University sexual harassment case allegedly forced the 19-year-old student of the university to perform “sexual acts” with him and asked him to continue meeting him regularly, according to the first information report.

The accused, a biryani vendor, was later arrested.