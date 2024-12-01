Cardiac surgeons should constantly upgrade their knowledge in the latest advancements in their field to provide the best and affordable treatment to patients, cardiac surgeon and Padma Shri awardee Dr Gopichand Mannam said on Saturday. Hyderabad hosts two-day workshop for global cardiac surgeons

Inaugurating the two-day international workshop, Star Cardiac Connect-20024, for cardiac surgeons who gathered from different parts of the country and world in Hyderabad, Mannam said that cardiac surgeons in India should adopt technological advances and best practices from across the globe.

“Surgeons should upgrade their knowledge in the emerging fields of Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) and to gain knowledge on robotic cardiac surgery,” he said.

More than 100 cardiac surgeons from across India and the globe, besides national and international medical faculty from Turkey, Canada and the United States of America attended the workshop, which witnessed several interactive sessions, case discussions and hands-on experience with the Da Vinci Surgical Robotic System.

“The cardiac surgeons in India would gain hands-on experience through such workshops and with the knowledge of cutting-edge technology, they would elevate patient outcomes,” he said.

Well-known cardio-thoracic surgeon and founder of LV Prasad Hospitals, Dr Gullapalli N Rao exhorted the participants, particularly cardiac surgeons to keep in mind the “3 Hs’ — keeping the “head” and “hands” steady, and having an empathetic “heart” towards the patients who come to doctors with lots of hope and confidence.

He said surgeons should acquire necessary competencies to enhance their knowledge, along with talent, technology and tenderness.

Prof Cem Alhan from Istanbul explained how he, along with his team in Turkey had performed 614 robotic cardiac surgeries and 221 MICS out of a total of 3,460 cardiac cases in the last 15 years with zero mortality rate.

Star Hospitals’ chief executive officer Dr Rahul Medakkar said the hospital achieved a remarkable 99% success rate in complex cardiac surgeries. He added that Star Hospitals have a major role to play in the empowerment of new generation surgeons in robotic surgeries and MICS.