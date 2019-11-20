e-paper
Hyderabad techie, 24, handed pink slip by software firm commits suicide

The deceased woman’s colleagues pointed out that she, along with some others, had been served termination notice by the software firm as part of cost-cutting exercise.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:58 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The Raidurgam police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.
The Raidurgam police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are investigating.(Photo: iStock/ Getty images)
         

A 24-year software engineer, who received a pink slip by her company, committed suicide by hanging herself at her hostel room in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night, the police said.

She was working as a software developer at an IT firm at Madhapur. The woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in the working women’s hostel at Cyberhills colony in Gachibowli on Wednesday morning.

Raidurgam inspector S Ravinder said though the woman had not left any suicide note, her colleagues had pointed out that she, along with some others, had been served termination notice by the software firm as part of cost-cutting exercise.

“The woman was told that she need not come to work from December 1. Her last working day was November 29. But apparently, she was worried that she might not get a new job because of the crisis in the software industry. This might have been the reason for her extreme step,” S Ravinder said.

Police said the woman hailed from Jagadamba area of Mahbubnagar town in Telangana. She had moved to Hyderabad about two-and-a-half years ago for a job and had been staying at the hostel.

