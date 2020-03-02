Hyderabad techie kills wife, 2 kids, commits suicide: Cops

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 17:24 IST

A 36-year-old software engineer working for a multi-national company killed his wife and two children by poisoning them before committing suicide at Hastinapuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Kotra Pradeep Kumar, his wife Swathi (35) and his two sons Kalyan Krishna (6) and Jaya Krishna (18 months). “The bodies were found in decomposed condition, indicating that the incident might have happened on Saturday,” L B Nagar inspector of police V Ashok Reddy said.

Reddy said Pradeep, who hailed from Neredukommu village of Nalgonda district, had administered poison to his wife and children first and after ensuring that they had died, consumed the same poison to commit suicide.

The techie left a suicide note in his diary addressed to his father Yadaiah, in which he had written that he had no other option but to commit suicide, as he was afraid that he would not be able to clear his debts. He claimed to have taken Rs 22 lakh as home loan from LIC and invested it in various places, which caused huge liabilities for him.

“I did not realise the seriousness of the situation till one of the lenders came to me and pulled me up. I cannot sell the house. I have been facing sleepless nights for a long time and I am feeling scared to live. I don’t want to make my wife and children a burden for you at this age. Hence, I am taking them along with me. This is my last message to you. Kindly excuse me,” Pradeep said in the suicide note.

In his complaint to the police, Swathi’s brother G Satish Kumar, also a software engineer from Kondareddipally village of Nagarkurnool district, said his sister got married to Pradeep in 2012 and had two children.

Pradeep constructed a two-storeyed building in an open plot at Santoshi Mata Colony in Hastinapuram, gifted by his father who runs a provisions’ shop at his village. “Apart from the home loan from Life Insurance Corporation, he also took some personal loans. He wanted to set up his own company and do business, for which he had resorted to huge borrowings,” Satish said in the complaint.

On Monday morning, Satish went to his sister’s house, which was bolted from inside. Despite repeated ringing of the doorbell, they did not open the door. “Growing suspicious, he called the police who rushed to the spot. The police, with the help of the neighbours, broke open the door, only to find Pradeep and others lying dead,” the inspector said.

“We booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 174 (suicide) of Criminal Procedure Code and are investigating the case,” Ashok Reddy said.

Swathi’s father G Shankar said there was no way Pradeep could have resorted to this extreme step due to financial problems, because both the families were well off. He suspected that his daughter might not be aware of Pradeep’s plan to kill her and her children. “She spoke to me last week and she did not make any complaint,” he said.

The four bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for post mortem examination.