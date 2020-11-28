Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says CM Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 21:32 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Bharatiya Janata Party was the only party which had the capacity to transform Hyderabad into a “Bhagya Nagar (a wealthy city)”.

Addressing the gathering during a road show at Kukatpally as part of the BJP campaign in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, Adityanath accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen of stalling the development of Hyderabad for their political gains.

“The entire area on the banks of Musi river in the south of Hyderabad has been under encroachment of the MIM. We need to teach a fitting lesson to these descendants of the Nizam who have become obstacles for the development of the city,” the chief minister said.

CM Adityanath reiterated that Hyderabad could be renamed as Bhagyanagar, which was the original name of the city. “Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. Why not? We renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya and Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in Uttar Pradesh. Then, why can’t Hyderabad be renamed as Bhagyanagar?” he asked.

He reminded that Hyderabad had been liberated from the clutches of autocratic Nizam rule thanks to Sardar Patel. “Now, the people of Hyderabad are witnessing the rule of Naya Nizam and time has come to get rid of it,” he said.

Attacking the TRS government, Adityanath said every citizen, including businessmen, was upset with the present rule. “The people who have been in the government and corporation here have nothing to do with the development and basic amenities of the people,” he said.

Stating that his government in Uttar Pradesh had constructed houses for 30 lakh people in the state, CM Adityanath sought to know how many houses the TRS government had constructed in Telangana in the last six years.

“Though the TRS leaders have failed to fulfil the promises made in the last GHMC elections, they are making new promises to the voters to hoodwink them,” he alleged.

The UP chief minister accused the KCR government of distributing the flood relief to the people in the form of cash only to help the TRS leaders make big money. “If the government has concern towards the victims, why didn’t it credit the amount to their accounts directly?” he asked.

He said the BJP was bringing about changes across the country. “After the NDA came to power under the leadership of Narendra Modi, it had done away with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The centuries old issue of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was resolved peacefully and now, we are constructing the temple,” he reminded.

Stating that he was very much delighted to see the response of the people to his rally, CM Adityanath appealed to the people to help the BJP transform Hyderabad into a Bhagyanagar.