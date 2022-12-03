University of Hyderabad professor arrested for molesting foreign student from Thailand

Cyberabad Police on Saturday arrested a senior professor of the University of Hyderabad on charges of molesting a foreign female student. The professor allegedly attempted to molest a student from Thailand on Friday night at his residence.

The foreign student was allegedly invited by the professor to his residence, which is situated near the campus. The student said in the complaint she filed that the professor was alone at his house. He offered alcohol and attempted to take advantage of the situation. The professor was charged under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

The student speaks only Thai and the police are looking for a translator to help with the investigation.

Meanwhile, university students gathered at the main gate to stage a protest against the incident and demand safety for female students. The students' union alleged that the administration had ignored calls made by them.

The varsity released a statement condemning the incident and calling it a matter of sexual assault. The police, however, clarified that the student had not been sexually assaulted.