Hyderabad woman set ablaze by stalker for rejecting his proposal

A 22-year-old woman was set ablaze by a stalker for rejecting his marriage proposal at Tappa Chabutra in Old City of Hyderabad on Saturday, police said.

The accused, Mohammad Ibrahim, a Bahraini national, also set himself ablaze but neighbours doused the fire immediately.

The woman’s brother and sister-in-law also sustained burn injuries when they tried to put out the fire and save her. Their house was also partially gutted.

All the injured were rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where the condition of the woman, who sustained 90% burns, is said to be critical.

According to police, Ibrahim, originally a resident of Barkas in the old city, settled in Bahrain. He got acquainted with the woman, a resident of Tappa Chabutra, through Facebook and they got into a relationship. He had been sending her messages for quite some time stating that he would marry her.

Though the woman’s family agreed for the marriage, they came to know later that he was already married and had two children in Bahrain. The woman subsequently rejected his proposal and stopped interacting with him.

A few days ago, Ibrahim came to Hyderabad and started frequenting her house, pressurising her to marry him. She, however, continued to reject his proposal.

“On Saturday morning, Ibrahim came to their house with a can of petrol, doused the woman with it and set her ablaze, before trying to immolate himself,” police said.

The Tappa Chabutra police registered a case and are investigating.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 17:24 IST