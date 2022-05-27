Hyderabad woman stabbed by stalker for rejecting his marriage proposal

A woman was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight in a busy Hyderabad locality on Friday. The victim was attacked for allegedly rejecting the man’s marriage proposal, and is currently recuperating in a hospital where she is out of danger, police said.

The incident took place around 1:30pm in Kanchanbagh police station limits of the city, said Uma Maheshwar Rao, a police official. “Noor Banu, aged 45, was stabbed by Habeeb who stays near her house. He was harassing her for the past few days and wanted to marry her. However, the woman refused his proposal. So, he stabbed her,” the official said.

Noor Banu lost her husband in March and since then, Habeeb had been harassing her, the official also said, adding that the police rushed her to Owaisi Hospital for treatment.

According to a report in NDTV, the stabbing was caught on CCTV. The victim was crossing the street was crossing the street when the accused attacked her from behind and no one intervened to help her, the report stated.

“He used to stalk our mother. We even filed a police complaint once,” one of her daughters was quoted as saying.

A manhunt has been launched to nab Habeeb. The police have also registered a case of attempt to murder against him.

(With ANI inputs)

