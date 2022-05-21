Hyderabad man killed for intercaste marriage, four arrested: Police

Four persons were arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly stabbing a man to death for marrying outside his caste, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the busy Begum Bazar area on Friday night, when Neeraj P, who ran a shop, was leaving for home with his father Jagdeesh on his bike, and four men attacked them with knives and sickles.

“Neeraj was brutally stabbed and he died in a local hospital,” police officer familiar with the matter said.

Neeraj, a member of the Marwadi community, married Sanjana, who was from the Yadav community, last year in a temple against the wishes of her family, police said. The couple has a three-month-old toddler.

In the police complaint, Sanjana alleged her cousins played a role in the killing, based on their earlier death threats.

Neeraj’s father Jagdeesh, too, said he had approached Afzal Gunj police about the threats earlier in January.

Based on the market’s CCTV footage, police have arrested four men.

“We have arrested all four. The investigation is proceeding,” said Y Ajay Kumar, station house officer of Shahinayatgunj police station.

To protest the killing, Begum Bazar traders shut shops and staged a protest outside the police station on Saturday.

The incident comes days after a 25-year-old Hindu man, Billipuram Nagaraju, who married a Muslim woman was killed by his wife’s brother in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad on May 4 when the accused attacked the bike-borne couple with an iron rod and then stabbed.

Nagaraju who belonged to SC-Mala community and his wife Syed Ashrin Sultana went to the same school and college and were in a relationship for over five years before their wedding in January this year.

(With PTI inputs)

