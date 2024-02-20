Hyderabad's groom-to-be reportedly dies during ‘smile desgning’ procedure: Report

A 28-year-old man died during a ‘smile designing’ procedure, a surgery to enhance his smile in Hyderabad, police said according to an NDTV report. The victim, Laxmi Narayana Vinjam, had got engaged a week ago and was getting married next month. The victim's father said that his son lost consciousness during the procedure, prompting the clinic staff to contact him urgently. (Representational Image)

The surgery occurred at FMS International Dental Clinic in Jubilee Hills, where Vinjam passed away last Friday. His father, Ramulu Vinjam, alleged that his son's death was due to an "anaesthesia overdose."

The victim's father added that his son lost consciousness during the procedure, prompting the clinic staff to contact him urgently. "We rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he recounted.

Ramulu Vinjam also mentioned that his son had not disclosed the surgery to the family and had no known health complications. “The doctors are responsible for his death,” Narayana's father said.

According to the NDTV report, K Venkateshwar Reddy, the Station House Officer of Jubilee Hills, said that Laxmi Narayana arrived at the clinic around 2.30 pm on February 16.

"At around 4.30 pm, he was taken into the operation theatre and the procedure went on for almost two hours. At around 7 pm, they had called his father and he was subsequently rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, where he was declared dead on arrival," Reddy said.

He mentioned that Vinjam's body had been sent for autopsy.

Following a complaint filed by his family, a case of negligence has been lodged against the clinic. "We are checking the hospital records and security camera footage," officials said.

According to its website, FMS International (Face Makeover and Smiles Clinic) claims to be among the most decorated dental clinics in India, having received over 50 awards from 2017 to 2023.

The hospital management is yet to respond.

What is ‘smile designing’ - Cosmetic dentistry?

Cosmetic dentistry, a dental speciality, focuses on enhancing smile aesthetics. Typical treatments include teeth whitening, dental bonding, and veneers.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, an esthetic makeover aims to create a harmonious masticatory system, ensuring the coordination of teeth, tissues, muscles, skeletal structures, and joints for stability.

In planning aesthetic treatments, ‘smile design’ must integrate with a comprehensive patient care approach. Success and functionality hinge on understanding the relationship among oral structures—muscles, bones, joints, gingival tissues, and occlusion.