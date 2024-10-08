HYDRAA demolition row gives BRS fresh impetus to regain lost ground

The large-scale demolitions of illegal constructions and dwellings taken up by the Telangana government in and around the state capital through Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Musi Riverfront Development Project authorities in the recent past has virtually given a new lease of life to the opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The Revanth Reddy government took up demolition of houses and shops along the Musi river as part of Musi Riverfront Development Project. (HT Photo)

The BRS, led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), which lost power in the state assembly elections held on November 30 last year and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections held in May this year, has been desperately waiting for an opportunity to bounce back and regain people’s confidence.

A series of defections, including 10 MLAs and senior leaders, such as former Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao, to the Congress over the last six months also beleaguered the BRS. While KCR has been confined to his farmhouse, his daughter Kavitha has been lying low after being in jail for five months and coming out of bail last month in connection to the Delhi excise case probe.

Only KCR’s son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and nephew T Harish Rao have been putting up a tough fight against the Congress government, led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, questioning his failure to implement pre-election promises.

However, the latest demolition drive by the Revanth government has come as a big opportunity for the BRS to regain its lost ground, at least in Hyderabad, ahead of the next year’s elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. And the BRS grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

For the last couple of weeks, both KTR and Rao have stepped up the attack on the Congress government for taking up demolitions of residential apartments, houses, small shops, restaurants and other constructions by HYDRAA on the pretext that they were allegedly built on the full-tank level and buffer zones of various water bodies.

For instance, the demolitions at Kukatpally and Ameenpur in the last week of September created an uproar among people, who alleged that HYDRAA was sparing the bungalows of the rich and influential people by serving them notices, but demolishing the homes of the poor and middle-class people without even serving them proper notices.

The BRS leaders took up the cudgels on behalf of the people whose flats were demolished as part of this drive.

When a 56-year-old woman, Gurampalli Buchamma, of Kukatpally died by suicide on the night of September 27, fearing that her house would also be demolished by HYDRAA, the BRS raised a hue and cry over the “inhuman attitude” of the Revanth Reddy government.

“It was not a suicide, but a murder committed by the Revanth government,” Rao said, after calling on the victim’s family two days later. “Like her, many others in this area have constructed houses legally and have been paying taxes. How can the government demolish their houses?” he asked.

Political analyst Ramakrishna Sangem said that the hasty demolitions by HYDRAA without following the proper procedures, which were even pointed out by the high court, have definitely created a lot of negativity among people towards the Congress government.

“This has helped the BRS regain its lost ground, at a time when the GHMC elections are less than a year away. At the same time, the BJP, too, is trying to cash in on the growing unrest among the people. Leaders such as G Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender have already swung into action to gain some political mileage,” Sangem said.

MUSI RIVERFRONT DEMOLITIONS

Adding fuel to the raging fire over the demolitions, the Revanth Reddy government took up demolition of houses and shops along the Musi river as part of Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), causing severe heartburn among the people, mostly poor and lower-middle class, who have been staying there for several decades.

Instead of launching an awareness campaign among the residents about the importance of MRDP and the need to make the Musi a freshwater river, besides presenting before them an alternative livelihood plan, the government went ahead with serving notices to more than 1,600 households, besides marking another 8,500-odd houses for demolition.

This made the victims turn to the BRS for support, which quickly took up their cause to reap political benefits. They have been thronging the Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters, regularly and seeking the help of the opposition party in stopping the demolition drive.

“The ‘bulldozer justice’ will only result in tarnishing the image of an emerging global city, known for its opportunities and welcoming nature for people from all corners of India,” Rao said, while interacting with the families who were facing the risk of displacement due to the MRDP on September 28.

The BRS also assured them of extending free legal aid and challenging their displacement in the court of law. The party’s legal cell has been made available to them round the clock.

The following day, KTR along with other BRS leaders, went round the areas along the Musi river and assured that his party would wage an all-out war to protect their interests. “If any official comes to your house for demolition, attack them with sticks and chili powder,” he said.

Another political analyst Ramu Suravajjula said that the demolition spree has slowly been turning out to be a headache for the Congress government. “The whole exercise was taken up without proper study. This is the government’s biggest blunder. A course correction by involving experts is the need of the hour,” he said.

Suravajjula, however, said that the latest development might not help the BRS much, though the party is trying its best to capitalise on the sentiments among the middle class and poor. “The BRS is making a half-hearted battle as the party supremo is not commenting on it. Had KCR swung into action, it would have helped the party to regain its lost glory, but it is too late,” he said.

The chief minister, however, is undeterred by the opposition onslaught and is firm on going ahead with the demolitions and MRDP, even if he has to pay a political price for it.

“I know relocating the Musi dwellers would make them angry. I know it is politically unwise for me personally. Yet, I want to go ahead with it as I am doing it for posterity,” Revanth Reddy said at an official meeting on Thursday.

He sought to know why the BRS is raising a hue and cry when the government was trying to help Musi dwellers lead a decent and respectful life. “Is it wrong to offer them double-bedroom houses and pay ₹25,000 to bear the shifting expenses. Do you want them to languish in poverty forever?” he asked.