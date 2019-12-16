e-paper
BJP MLAs wear ‘I am Savarkar’ caps to protest Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Vir Savarkar is an icon for the BJP but is accused by its rivals of tendering apologies to the British government to secure release from jail when India was under colonial rule.

india Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was among those who wore the cap with the Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar’s name on it at the start winter session of Maharashtra assembly session on Monday, Dec 16, 2019.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislators wore caps with ‘I am Savarkar’ written on them on Monday as they arrived for the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly in Nagpur to protest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark against VD Savarkar.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was among those who wore the cap with the Hindutva ideologue’s name on it. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly had on Sunday demanded an “unconditional apology” from Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Savarkar.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India’s history of the Independence movement,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis’ demand came after the Congress leader had hit out at the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he will “die but not apologise” for his ‘Rape in India’ remark which caused an uproar in Parliament on Friday.

“I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, ‘Rahul ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.’ My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will die, but I will not apologise for speaking the truth and nor will any Congressman do so,” Rahul Gandhi had said during Congress’ Bharat Bachao rally on Saturday.

Savarkar is an icon for the BJP but is accused by its rivals of tendering apologies to the British government to secure release from jail when India was under colonial rule.

The former Congress president had targeted the government over the rising incidents of crimes against women with a swipe at the Centre’s ambitious Make in India campaign at an election rally in Jharkhand last week.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say ‘Make in India’ but nowadays wherever you look, it is ‘Rape in India’. In Uttar Pradesh, Modi’s MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word,” he had said.

The Shiv Sena, the Congress’ alliance partner in Maharashtra, called Savarkar a “God” who should be “respected” hours after Rahul Gandhi’s Savarkar comment.

The Sena’s senior leader Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and indirectly asked Rahul not to “insult” Savarkar.

