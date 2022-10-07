Home / India News / 'I have faith in Buddhism': AAP leader amid alleged ‘conversion’ row in Delhi

'I have faith in Buddhism': AAP leader amid alleged ‘conversion’ row in Delhi

india news
Updated on Oct 07, 2022 01:35 PM IST

AAP leader and Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said no one should have a problem if he has faith in Buddhism.

AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam posted photos from the event which took place in Delhi on October 5, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam posted photos from the event which took place in Delhi on October 5, on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

AAP leader Rajendra Pal Gautam who is at the centre of a row over an alleged event of mass conversion in Delhi told news agency ANI that he has faith in Buddhism and that the Constitution gives the freedom to follow any religion. "The BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us," the AAP leader said after BJP leaders on Friday demanded Rajendra Pal Gautam's suspension from the party over the conversion event, the videos of which went viral.

On October 5, Rajendra Pal Gautam posted photos from the event of Mission Jai Bhim and wrote that more than 10,000 intellectuals at the event took a pledge to make a "caste-free India" by "returning to" Tathagata Gautam Buddha's 'dhamma'.

The Delhi BJP on Friday held a press conference condemning the "conversion" and questioned the presence of the Delhi minister. Calling it an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, "This is an insult to Hinduism and Buddhism. AAP ministers are attempting to incite riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We are submitting a complaint against him."

"BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism. Why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain," Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

Topics
delhi news aam aadmi party manoj tiwari
delhi news aam aadmi party manoj tiwari

