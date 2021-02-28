'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata
Union minister Babul Supriyo landed himself in the soup on Saturday evening after the meme he shared on Mamata Banerjee drew a huge backlash on social media, forcing the BJP minister to take it down. Making fun of Trinamool's election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', the meme purported an image of Amit Shah with a quote saying 'A daughter is someone else's wealth'. While it was a meme, Babul Supriyo shared it on his social media accounts, adding "will send her off this time".
Following a backlash, the minister deleted the post but defended his action by saying that he did not create the meme.
Trinamool leader Dr Shashi Panja expressed her shock and accused BJP of encouraging such sexism in the party. "I am extremely worried about the state of women's affairs in this country if public representatives like you endorse such chauvinist views," she tweeted.
Though Babul Supriyo took down his post, he wrote he won't take a lesson on misogyny from any political party — be it the TMC, the Left or Congress. "I have two daughters," he added.
"We all have social media teams handling our accounts.. and yes, some posts do create controversies like this one did.. absolutely misinterpreted with 'obvious political motives' but, I acknowledge. That it did create a controversy.. so what should I do?" he posted on Facebook.
"I have earned enough goodwill for myself to have people to ignore this as a meme that, I acknowledge, shud not have been shared from my A/C.. That's it !! Period.. Nothing more - Nothing less either," he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IKEA India aims for 12 per cent of global retail sales in kids' products
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Centre can buy farm produce at MSP', says Kejriwal; shares formula
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Could not see his tears': What Kejriwal said on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Kerala denies reports of pvt hospitals being excluded from vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, claims CM Yogi Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala NCP to finalise candidates after seat sharing with LDF, says Saseendran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New social media rules may raise compliance cost, make competition tough
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox