'I have two daughters': Babul Supriyo after backlash for 'sexist' post on Mamata

Union minister Babul Supriyo landed himself in the soup on Saturday evening after the meme he shared on Mamata Banerjee drew a huge backlash on social media, forcing the BJP minister to take it down. Making fun of Trinamool's election slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', the meme purported an image of Amit Shah with a quote saying 'A daughter is someone else's wealth'. While it was a meme, Babul Supriyo shared it on his social media accounts, adding "will send her off this time".

Following a backlash, the minister deleted the post but defended his action by saying that he did not create the meme.

.@SuPriyoBabul ji, I am extremely worried about the state of women's affairs in this country if public representatives like you endorse such chauvinist views.



Trinamool leader Dr Shashi Panja expressed her shock and accused BJP of encouraging such sexism in the party. "I am extremely worried about the state of women's affairs in this country if public representatives like you endorse such chauvinist views," she tweeted.

Though Babul Supriyo took down his post, he wrote he won't take a lesson on misogyny from any political party — be it the TMC, the Left or Congress. "I have two daughters," he added.





"We all have social media teams handling our accounts.. and yes, some posts do create controversies like this one did.. absolutely misinterpreted with 'obvious political motives' but, I acknowledge. That it did create a controversy.. so what should I do?" he posted on Facebook.

"I have earned enough goodwill for myself to have people to ignore this as a meme that, I acknowledge, shud not have been shared from my A/C.. That's it !! Period.. Nothing more - Nothing less either," he wrote.