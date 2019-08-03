I knew mediation will fail. hope SC respects public sentiments: Yogi on Ayodhya dispute

india

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said he was well aware that the mediation panel constituted by the Supreme Court to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi –Babri Masjid dispute will not be able serve its purpose.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath was in Ayodhya to review progress of development projects rolled out by the state government in temple town.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a guest house at Digambar Akhara, the CM said: “Ayodhya has been deprived of its due right. Now, it must get back its due share and recognition.”

”I knew that the mediation panel would not be able to resolve the issue (Ayodhya dispute). During the Mahabharat era also mediation had failed to resolve dispute,” he said, referring to the land dispute between Pandavas and Kauravs in the epic.

“From August 6 day-to-day hearing of the case (Ayodhya title suit) will start. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will respect public sentiments on the issue,” said the CM.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered day-to-day hearings on the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute starting on August 6, after an attempt to reach an outof-court settlement ended in failure. The three-member mediation panel filed its final report in the court on Thursday, saying rival litigants had been unable to reach an amicable settlement.

The failure of the four-and-half-month-long mediation process means the start of judicial proceedings, which were kept on hold by the apex court since March in an attempt to reach an out-of-court settlement. The title suit has been pending in the Supreme Court since 2010 after the Allahabad high court ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre site in Ayodhya be divided into three equal portions to be allotted to the Hindus, Muslims and the Nirmohi Akhara, a religious denomination.

Hindus claim that the disputed site marks the birthplace of their warrior-god Ram and that the 16th century Babri mosque that stood there had been built on the ruins of a temple razed by Mughal invaders. The mosque was demolished on December 6,1992, by activists of Hindu organisations that had been campaigning for the construction of a Ram temple on the site.

Adityanath also talked about the steps taken by the state government to ensure development in Ayodhya.

“The government has made all out efforts to promote tourism in Ayodhya. Youths here will get job due to all round development,” added the CM.

Adityanath also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end casteism in the society. “Like Abraham Lincoln and Nelson Mandela got freedom for Blacks from slavery and racism, PM Narendra Modi has laid foundation of new India by ending casteism and other evils of the society,” said the CM.

