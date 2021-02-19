IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'

Hailing from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that he wants to do things for the benefit of the state and those can be done by entering politics.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST

It has become a fashion to oppose whatever the Modi government is doing, BJP-bound technocrat E Sreedharan said on Friday as he strongly supported the contentious new farm laws and asserted that there is no "intolerance" in the country.

He also said any attempt to malign the government before a foreign dispensation or medium can't be called "freedom of expression" as that would tantamount to "war against the establishment" and this constitutional right has to be controlled if it is misused against our own country.

Hailing from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that he wants to do things for the benefit of the state and those can be done by entering politics. He said his main aim is to help the BJP come to power in Kerala where the assembly polls are due in April-May this year.

Sreedharan said that he has known Prime Minister Narendra Modi for several years. When Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had worked on various projects in the state.

"I know him (Modi) from very close quarters. He is very upright, corruption free, committed, very passionate about the country's interests, very hardworking and very forward-looking," he added.

In an interview to PTI, he said the debate on nationalism that is happening is unfortunate and that there are "so many petty parties" that are all against the BJP and a combined attack is going on against it for no reason.

"That is why all these things are happening. The government is so forward-looking and dynamic...if they join (support) the (central) government, things will be so different for India and the world.

"Unfortunately, some of our friends in opposite parties are working against the interests of the country," he said.

On the ongoing farmer protests against the Centre's new farm laws, Sreedharan opined that farmers might not have really understood the benefits of these legislations.

When asked whether the protests could be seen as a kind of situation where it is about industry versus farmers, he replied in the negative and said, "It has nothing to do with the industry unless we are dragging industry into it."

"It is that either farmers have not understood or they don't want to understand for political reasons. It has become a fashion in this country that whatever the (central) government does, oppose it.... Anything that the government wants to do, there is an opposition unfortunately," Sreedharan, better known as the 'Metroman', said.

He was instrumental in developing the Delhi Metro Rail project apart from various other infrastructure projects.

Ruling out the possibility of him acting as a mediator between the central government and the protesting farmers, Sreedharan said the issues have to be sorted out by the government.

"They have to educate the farmers and tell them that it is in their own interest. If this is not done, what is going to happen to them. They (protesting farmers) don't realise what will happen five years down the line," he noted.

To a query on whether he is optimistic about a constructive solution to the ongoing protests which have been going on for a few months now, he said the protests are not being dragged on by farmers really but "dragged on by elements opposed to the central government".

About debates on nationalism and intolerance, Sreedharan wondered where is intolerance and that all such things are only in talks.

"Where is intolerance (he smiles).... It is all just talk.... We have got a very strong judiciary and intolerance cannot function, it is just talk. If their view is not accepted by the government, they say it is intolerance. There is absolutely no intolerance according to me...," he said.

When asked about his views on the debate on freedom of expression, Sreedharan said it is a right in the Constitution but if the freedom of expression is misued against the country, then certainly that has to be controlled.

"If you go to a foreign government or medium and complain about all sorts of things about the government and convince them that the government is wrong, then that is a wrong thing. This is not freedom of expression. This is sort of a war against the establishment, the government. This is how Hitler also started...giving false opinion that this is freedom of expression and misled people," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
These mutations are believed to be immune-escape which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, they can save save themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 homeguards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF), Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case before the Supreme Court was of a hapless consumer whose locker was broken open by United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch in September 1994 for non-payment of rent. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The case before the Supreme Court was of a hapless consumer whose locker was broken open by United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch in September 1994 for non-payment of rent. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy," wrote Thunberg on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Hailing from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that he wants to do things for the benefit of the state and those can be done by entering politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several trains were able to make up for the time lost due to the agitation, it added, the Railways said. (HT_PRINT)
Several trains were able to make up for the time lost due to the agitation, it added, the Railways said. (HT_PRINT)
india news

Rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Suburban train services in Mumbai were not affected by the agitation and there was no impact on freight revenue as well, the national transporter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Madras HC notice to Centre, SII after Covishield trial candidate alleges side ef

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:39 PM IST
  • the Chennai-based businessman stated that he had volunteered for the clinical trial and suffered from severe side effects after receiving the first dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra.(AP)
india news

Mumbai, Nagpur, Amravati: New restrictions as Covid-19 surge continues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Lockdown, weekend lockdowns make a comeback in Maharashtra as districts impose fresh restrictions, ask schools, college to close till further notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala continues to be among the worst-hit states from the pandemic in the country - apart from Maharashtra. (AP)
Kerala continues to be among the worst-hit states from the pandemic in the country - apart from Maharashtra. (AP)
india news

Kerala adds 4,505 Covid-19 new cases, 15 more deaths; tally over 1.03 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The number of active cases stands at 59,814 while 961,789 people have recovered till now. The state has seen more than 4,061 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila. (ANI Photo)
india news

Jagan's sister ropes in father's confidants into her new Telangana party

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:05 PM IST
  • On February 9, Sharmila announced her intentions to launch a new political party in Telangana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
A health worker checks the temperature of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra: 5 cities contributing the most

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases are being reported from Yavatmal, Amravati while a sizable number of the cases are also coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions, news agency PTI reported citing an official from the health department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health worker receives a Covid-19 vaccine shot, at AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi records 158 new Covid-19 cases, one death in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Of the 60,836 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, just 158 turned out to be positive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Bandra train station in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Health officials have detected a spike in COVID-19 cases in several pockets of Maharashtra state, including in Mumbai, the country's financial capital. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)(AP)
india news

Vaccine underutilised: Sena MP writes to Centre as Maha sees Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:53 PM IST
In Maharashtra, a total of 8,39,566 people have been vaccinated so far including those who have completed both their doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij. (HT file photo)
india news

'Party handicapped’: Haryana minister Vij on Cong’s ‘threat’ to Big B, Akshay

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
The BJP leader asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to act against its Maharashtra unit chief for ‘threatening’ the two actors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP