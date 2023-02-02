Home / India News / ‘I know nothing’: Capt Amarinder Singh rebuffs reports on replacing Maha guv

Published on Feb 02, 2023 07:03 PM IST

BS Koshyari, the current Maharashtra governor, offered to step down from his position last month amid a raging controversy over his remarks on Shivaji that led to calls for his resignation.

Captain Amarinder Singh to join Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (Capt. Amarinder Singh Twitter/ANI Photo)
BySharmita Kar

Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed reports about him replacing Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, saying it was “purely speculative”. “Nobody has contacted me. I know nothing about it. Nobody has mentioned anything,” said Captain, addressing a press conference at the Haryana Bhawan in Chandigarh.

“Only through the media, I am coming to know such things. Earlier, you (the media) sent me to five places including Himachal, Bihar… I have made it absolutely clear to the prime minister that I am at his disposal wherever he wants me to be,” he added.

Singh had a courtesy meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the venue.

BS Koshyari, the current Maharashtra governor, offered to step down from his position last month amid a raging controversy over his remarks on Shivaji that led to calls for his resignation. A statement from the Raj Bhavan had said that Koshyari wanted to retire from political life and that he had conveyed his desire to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Read more | Koshyari can continue for five years if he wants: Dy CM

Soon after, speculations grew about Singh becoming the next Maharashtra governor because of his apparent proximity and equation with the prime minister.

Captain, who had a long association with the Congress, quit the grand old party in 2021 and floated his own party called Punjab Lok Congress. He joined the BJP in September last year after merging his no-hoper party that failed to win any seat in the Punjab Assembly election.

Amarinder Singh's name had similarly cropped up during the vice presidential elections. However, the BJP nominated then West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for the post.

capt. amarinder singh maharashtra bhagat singh koshiyari
