‘Can break your leg’, says Union minister Babul Supriyo at event for differently-abled

Union minister Babul Supriyo, not new to controversy, scripted another when he admonished a person in the audience he was addressing for moving too much, threatening to “break his leg and hand him a crutch.”

The minister is on video saying from the stage at a public event in West Bengal’s Asansol, “Why are you moving? Please sit down.” And then, irritated at being distracted, “What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch.”

Supriyo was attending an event organised to donate wheelchairs and other equipment for the differently-abled and the video has been widely shared amid massive criticism.

“This is BJP culture! Drunk on power,” activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted.

On stage, Supriyo ordered the man to stand on the side and also told security personnel to “break the man’s leg and hand him a crutch” if he dares to move further from his place. He then asked the audience to applaud.

In March, Supriyo, on a visit to Asansol after communal violence following Ram Navami celebrations in the state, had reportedly lashed out at protesting crowds, saying he would “skin them alive.”

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 12:12 IST