I-T dept raids Bhopal builder’s premises, gets incriminating documents; Cong demands CM’s resignation

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 16:27 IST

The Income tax department’s raids on the establishments of a real estate developer and close associates has led to recovery of documents related to a number of properties and unaccounted for transactions in Bhopal and neighbouring district Sehore, as per officials.

The raids in what is supposed to be a major action by the department against income tax evasion began on Thursday and are still continuing. About 140 officials and personnel of the department assisted by more than 100 police personnel are involved in the raids conducted at about 20 establishments, as per officials.

The raids proved a shot in the Opposition Congress’ arm and the latter launched an attack on the ruling party leaders as the real estate developer happens to be close to a state minister from the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The minister played a key role in the fall of the then Congress government. He stayed all the time with the 22 Congress MLAs in a Bengaluru resort who had rebelled against then chief minister Kamal Nath. The MLAs resigned from the state assembly to join the BJP, an act that led to the BJP dislodging the Congress from power.

The state Congress leaders have circulated on social media several photos of the real estate developer seen with the minister and several other BJP leaders. In a screen image of the builder’s tweet he is seen with the minister and several others in a chartered plane while returning from Bengaluru in March and with a message which said - ‘Mission Accomplished’.

Though Income tax officials refused to make any formal comment on the raids going on, an officer who didn’t want to be named said more than Rs 1 crore in cash and documents concerning more than 100 properties, including documents on two cricket stadia in Bhopal were recovered till Thursday night. Bank lockers were yet to be opened.

ECHOES OF VYAPAM SCAM

State Congress leader KK Mishra alleged, “The builder who is close to a minister and certain top leaders of the BJP had played a key role in Vyapam Scam but later under the pressure of the then government he was made an approver in the case. That he was seen in a photo driving the car of a top BJP leader showed his proximity with the BJP leaders. The minister with his wife stayed in the Academy of the builder for several days recently when they turned positive for coronavirus.”

Mishra said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should immediately step down from his post as the raids had brought to light the role of black money in dislodging of the then Congress government and BJP forming its government.

However, state BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, “The Congress leaders have forgotten the fact conveniently that Income Tax raids are being conducted during BJP regime only. However, making a comment just on the basis of raids and without knowing the outcome is the habit of Congress leaders.”