I-T searches Cong leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s houses in Hisar, Adampur

HISAR The income tax (I-T) department on Tuesday carried out searches at residential premises of Congress legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former chief minister, late Bhajan Lal, in Hisar and Mandi Adampur.

The I-T teams started simultaneous raids at around 8 am at Bishnoi’s houses.

Bishnoi, the Congress MLA from Adampur, and his wife Renuka Bishnoi, who is a legislator from Hansi, however, were not present when the teams arrived at their sector 15 residence in Hisar. They were stated to be in Delhi. Bishnoi’s mother Jasma Devi was reportedly present at the house.

The couple’s son Bhavya Bishnoi, who unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hisar seat on the Congress ticket, was present at their house at Mandi Adampur when the team members reached there.

Sources said though Bhavya was scheduled to attend some political programmes , the sleuths did not allow him to go out of the house.

“Besides their house, the officials searched Bhavya’s car and a shop at grain market,” Randhir Panihar, an employee of Bishnoi said.

The raids continued till the filing of the report in the evening.

Later, Renuka reacted to the I-T searches in a Facebook post, asserting that they have been doing “clean politics”.

“There have been searches at our residence. We request the workers that they should not worry. We have been doing clean politics and will continue to do so,” she wrote.

The I-T raids were also conducted in Gurugram and Delhi at other premises linked to the Congress leader, on charges of the alleged tax evasion.

Kuldeep and Renuka had won their seats in 2014 as Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC) candidates, but they merged their party with the Congress in 2016.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:05 IST