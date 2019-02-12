‘I was mocked for talking about toilets from Red Fort ramparts’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came down hard on his detractors on Tuesday and said that those who were corrupt were the ones who had problems with him.

The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration of various development projects in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

“Middlemen and those who loot rights of the poor have been eradicated from the system. Today all honest people have faith in chowkidaar,” he said, referring to himself as the watchman.

Follow LIVE updates here

“Lekin jo bhrasht hain, unko Modi se kasht hai (The corrupt have a problem with Modi),” he said.

Referring to the mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) as the ‘mahamilavat’ PM Modi alleged that those in the alliance were threatening the courts.

“The faces of ‘mahamilavat’ are in a competition among themselves to threaten court, CBI, and abuse Modi,” he said.

He also launched an indirect attack at the Congress party.

“Some people thought that the country’s history began from 1947 and from one family only. They tried to cut themselves off from the country’s roots and rewrite history,” Modi said.

Speaking about his campaign to build toilets across the country, he said that there had been people who had mocked him for speaking about it from the Red Fort.

“You must have seen how those who were earlier in power mocked me, called me names, asked what kind of a PM I am for having spoken about toilets from the ramparts of the Red Fort. But it was these same poeple who did not understand the pain of the women of the country. I felt their pain and understood it and decided to do something about it,” he said.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 15:23 IST