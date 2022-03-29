IAF deploys Mi 17 choppers to put out massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve

JAIPUR: A fire that broke out in the Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday evening has spread to around 10sqkm, forcing the authorities to seek assistance from the army to put out the fire.

The fire started on Sunday evening and by Monday, appeared to have become uncontrollable, district forest officer, Sudharshan Sharma said on Tuesday. Then we sought help from the armed forces.

A defence official said the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two Mi 17 V5 helicopters for Bambi Bucket ops in response to a request from Alwar district administration for assistance.

Sharma said the fire has spread to an area of 10sqkm and all efforts are made to control the fire. “The area which is most affected is at a height which is making it difficult to take any fire equipment. At present, efforts to douse the fire are done manually and through water sprinkled by choppers,” the forest officer said.

Two helicopters have been pressed into service to douse the flames. They have made eight rounds till today evening.

The forest department has asked around six villages to take precautions and avoid going inside the forest area. There was concern about the safety of a tigress and two cubs spotted in the vicinity of the fire earlier but on Tuesday, the forest officer said they were safe.

The fire broke out in the Baletha area of the Reserve and has spread to Rodkela, Narandi, Kalakadi, Katighati, and Naharsati areas due to a heavy presence of dry grassland and bamboo in the region.

An official familiar with the development said the reasons for the fire are not known. The villages such as Baletha, Prithvipura, Nayawas and Bhatyla have been asked to take precautions and avoid entering the forest.

“Over 200 people including the forest staff and villagers are engaged in controlling the fire. They are facing challenges because the fire is on the hills. Also due to smoke, the bees are attacking the people working to control the fire,” he said.

Another concern for the forest department was the movement of the tigress ST-17 along with her two cubs in the affected area. However, in many cases, it has been seen that big animals have a tendency to find a safe place in such circumstances. The tigress along with her cubs was spotted in this area on March 26. Two more tigers ST-20 and ST-14 were making movement in the Rodkela forest block.

Sharma said that no tiger has been stuck in the fire-affected area. The tigress ST-17 has been traced and is safe. The tigers ST-20 and ST-14 are also away from the affected area and are being constantly monitored.