 IAF gets delivery of its second C-295 aircraft | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi
IAF gets delivery of its second C-295 aircraft

ByHT Correspondent
May 04, 2024 06:25 PM IST

The defence ministry in September 2021 had signed a ₹21,935-crore contract with Airbus for 56 planes and IAF inducted its first C-295 transport aircraft in September last year

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken the delivery of its second C-295 aircraft from Airbus in Spain, and the 21,935-crore project to modernise the IAF’s transport fleet is moving at the desired pace, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday.

A C-295 aircraft (File)
A C-295 aircraft (File)

The aircraft is expected to arrive in the country on May 6, the officials said. IAF inducted its first C-295 transport aircraft at a ceremony attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other top officials at the Hindan air base last September.

In September 2021, the defence ministry signed the 21,935-crore contract with Airbus for 56 planes to boost self-reliance in defence. Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Airbus are jointly executing the programme. The European plane maker will deliver 16 planes in flyaway condition, while the rest will be assembled in India at a Tata facility in Gujarat’s Vadodara city.

The planes will boost the air force’s logistics capabilities to meet mission requirements in forward areas and replace its ageing fleet of Avro transport aircraft that entered service in the early 1960s.

The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered to IAF by August 2025, while the first “made in India” C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 by August 2031, as previously reported by HT.

