Home / India News / IAF holds trial run on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Modi event
india news

IAF holds trial run on Purvanchal Expressway ahead of Modi event

Modi is expected to arrive in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that is used by the Air Force for airlift, search and rescue operations during natural disasters.
The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which made a trial landing on Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday.
The C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which made a trial landing on Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday held a rehearsal of an air show along the Purvanchal Expressway, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to inaugurate the 341-km stretch during a programme in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft made a trial landing on a concrete cement airstrip, measuring 3.20 km in length and 34 metres in width, on the expressway near Kurebhar village in Sultanpur district.

The airstrip has been constructed for emergency landing of aircraft on the expressway.

Modi is expected to arrive in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft that is used by the Air Force for airlift, search and rescue operations during natural disasters. Manufactured by US company Lockheed Martin, the aircraft has the capability to land on the highest land strip in the world, besides on unprepared runways, a state government officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out