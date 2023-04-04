Home / India News / J&K: IAF officer, on way to see ailing child, dies in car crash

J&K: IAF officer, on way to see ailing child, dies in car crash

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2023 07:06 PM IST

The IAF officer was on his way home from Jammu to see his ailing child. However, his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was on his way to see his ailing child, died in a car crash on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was a sergeant at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT), Air Headquarters in Jammu. (Representative file image)
The deceased was a sergeant at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT), Air Headquarters in Jammu. (Representative file image)

The deceased was identified as Sarfraz Ahmad Bhat (35) from Kulgam.

Ramban district SSP, Mohita Sharma said, “The accident occurred between 4:30am and 5am on Tuesday at Marog. The IAF officer was on his way home from Jammu to see his ailing child. However, his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.”

Also Read: Landslide in newly-built Jammu and Kashmir tunnel damages army vehicle, halts traffic. Watch

She informed that the body was extricated from the gorge by the members of QRT (quick response team), SDRF (state disaster relief force) and police.

The body was shifted to Ramban district hospital where it was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and legal formalities.

The deceased was a sergeant at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT), Air Headquarters in Jammu.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police officer sdrf indian air force vehicle kulgam ramban district car crash + 6 more
police officer sdrf indian air force vehicle kulgam ramban district car crash + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out