J&K: IAF officer, on way to see ailing child, dies in car crash

In a tragic incident, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer, who was on his way to see his ailing child, died in a car crash on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Tuesday morning. The deceased was a sergeant at the Directorate of Mechanical Transport (DMT), Air Headquarters in Jammu. (Representative file image)

The deceased was identified as Sarfraz Ahmad Bhat (35) from Kulgam.

Ramban district SSP, Mohita Sharma said, “The accident occurred between 4:30am and 5am on Tuesday at Marog. The IAF officer was on his way home from Jammu to see his ailing child. However, his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.”

She informed that the body was extricated from the gorge by the members of QRT (quick response team), SDRF (state disaster relief force) and police.

The body was shifted to Ramban district hospital where it was handed over to his family members after post-mortem and legal formalities.

