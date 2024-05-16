Watch: IAF successfully airdrops portable hospital BHISHM in Agra

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully tested portable hospital cubes Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita and Maitri (BHISHM) for the first time in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Tuesday. Weighing about 720kg, the portable hospital was dropped from 1,500 feet using specially designed parachutes. (X)

The test aimed to assess the capability of portable hospitals to be deployed across the country during emergencies. Weighing about 720kg, the portable hospital was dropped from 1,500 feet using specially designed parachutes by the Air Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) in Agra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a post on X, the IAF said, “An IAF C-130 aircraft did a trial paradrop of Arogya Maitri Disaster Brick . An innovation aiding swift disaster relief by being para dropped, these 'bricks' contain essential survival material for disaster stuck locations unreachable by other means. The trial was undertaken in coordination with an Army Para Field Hospital and was witnessed by Air Mshl Rajesh Vaidya, DGMS (Air), Chairman of Arogya Maitri Task Force. The accurate drop ensured no damage to the contents, marking a successful trial.”

As per a press release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the cubes are part of “Project BHISHM,” which can treat up to 200 casualties and focus on swift response and comprehensive care.

The release said, “The Aid Cube is equipped with several innovative tools designed to enhance disaster response and medical support during emergencies. It integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to facilitate effective coordination, real-time monitoring, and efficient management of medical services in the field.”

It consists of two master cages, each of which has 36 mini cubes. Each unit contains 72 components that can be easily transported and are extremely flexible as they can be carried by hand, cycles or drones.

Read Here: Health dept mulls portable hospital during Mahakumbh

During mass casualty incidents (MCIs), varying from basic aid to advanced medical and surgical care, the Aid Cube can be deployed in just 12 minutes. This is vital, as it closes the critical time gap from initial care to definitive care, potentially saving lives during the initial hours in case of emergencies.

It hosts medical amenities like an operation theatre, X-ray machines, blood testing devices, ventilators, and equipment to treat injuries like gunshot wounds, burns, fractures, as well as severe bleeding. Each unit has essentials like a compact generator, stretchers, modular medical gear, medications, and food supplies. It uses solar energy and batteries for sustainability, India Today reported.

A senior IAF officer told India Today that the project costs about ₹1.50 crore.

The BHISHM cubes are waterproof and lightweight and have been designed with various configurations in mind, making them ideal for emergencies. They can be deployed anywhere through airdrops or ground transportation.

The release added, “Advanced medical equipment, RFID-tagged for efficient repacking and redeployment, is a key feature of the Cube. The state-of-the-art BHISHM software system integrated into a provided tablet allows operators to locate items quickly, monitor their usage and expiry, and ensure readiness for subsequent deployments.”