IAF wing commander gets pre-arrest bail in rape case; ‘will jeopardise his reputation,’ says J&K high court

The Jammu and Kashmir high court granted pre-arrest bail on Friday to an Indian Air Force (IAF) wing commander accused of rape, mental harassment, and stalking a female flying officer in Srinagar. The Jammu and Kashmir high court in Srinagar.

“As the petitioner who is serving as Wing Commander... and in case of his arrest his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardised,” the bail order stated, India Today reported.

This decision followed a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Jammu and Kashmir Police after the woman's complaint.

The high court asked the police not to file a charge sheet in the case without its permission. "This court has allowed the investigation to continue. However, we direct that the chargesheet shall not be filed without the permission of this court," the order by a single-judge bench, NDTV reported.

The single-judge bench clarified, "The investigation may continue, but the chargesheet must not be filed without this court’s permission."

Bail conditions require the accused to provide two sureties of ₹50,000 each. He is also prohibited from leaving the Union territory without prior consent from his commanding officer. Additionally, he must report to the investigating officer between September 14 and 16, from 10am to 2pm on those days.

What is the case?

Last week, an FIR has been registered at Budgam police station against the wing commander following a complaint by the woman flying officer accusing him of rape. Both the IAF officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

A day after the complaint by the woman officer, the FIR under Section 376(2) of the IPC was filed at Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Sunday, the officials said.

Giving details, officials said the 26-year-old woman officer alleged that she was subjected to "continuous harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture" "primarily by authorities at the Air Force Station, Srinagar".

What IAF woman flying officer alleged: