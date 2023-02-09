IAS officer Shah Faesal says 'I respect Gautam Adani' amid Hindenburg row

IAS officer Shah Faesal who resigned from the service in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370 and joined politics only to fold everything up in 2022 to give another chance to government service recently expressed his respect to industrialist Gautam Adani. "I respect @gautam-adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him. I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in the society and wants to see India on the top. I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire," the IAS officer tweeted drawing mixed responses on social media.

The tweet comes at a time the Adani Group stands accused of massive stock manipulation against which the Opposition is demanding an investigation. Many social media users cited Shah Faesal's tweet as an example of 'how to lose spine'.

Shah Faesal is a celebrated figure of the Valley after he topped the IAS exam in 2010. In 2019, he resigned from the service and floated his own political party J&K People's Movement. But his resignation was never accepted and in 2022, as he rejoined the service, he was posted as a deputy secretary in a Union ministry.

In 2020, Public Security Act was invoked against him and he was put under house arrest.

After rejoining the service, Shah Faesal is often seen putting out statements praising the government. "Eight months of my life (Jan 2019-Aug 2019) created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years. Job. Friends. Reputation. Public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down," Shah Faesal said explaining his return.

